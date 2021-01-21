32 killed, 110 wounded in twin suicide bombings in Iraq

BAGHDAD (AP) — Officials say twin suicide bombings have ripped through a busy market in Iraq’s capital, killing at least 32 people and wounding dozens.

The rare suicide bombing attack Thursday hit the Bab al-Sharqi commercial area in central Baghdad amid heightened political tensions over planned early elections and a severe economic crisis. Blood smeared the pavement of the busy market amid piles of clothes and shoes as survivors took stock of the disarray.

Iraq’s health minister said at least 32 people were killed and 110 were wounded in the attack. Some of the wounded were in serious condition.