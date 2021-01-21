2,100 doses of COVID-19 vaccine arrive at Pima County clinics that serve rural, semi-urban areas

MARANA, Ariz. (KVOA) - More than 2,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine arrived in rural and semi-urban areas of Pima County Thursday to improve vaccine accessibility for residents 75 and older.

Back on Jan. 12, UArizona announced that it will help Pima County distribute vaccine shots as it begins vaccinating people in the Phase 1B priority group.

Registration for this group, which is the largest priority group under Phase 1 of the county's distribution plan, officially began on Thursday. Since then, distribution sites and drive-thru locations began opening for business across Pima County, vaccinating people including teachers, utility workers, food and transportation and people 75 and older.

On Thursday, the county announced that 2,100 doses of Moderna vaccine have been delivered its health care partners that serve the rural and semi-urban areas in Pima County.

This shipment included 800 doses to Marana Health Center, 800 doses to United Community Health Center and 500 doses to Desert Senita Community Health Center, which serve communities in Marana, Picture Rocks, Avra Valley, Catalina, Green Valley, Sahuarita, Arivaca, Amado, Summit, Three Points, Ajo, Lukeville and Why.

Officials say they plan to administer these doses within the next seven days.

“Vaccine availability from the state and federal government remains the sole rate limiting factor impacting vaccine coverage in Pima County,” Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry said. “Due to our limited allocation of vaccine we are unable to disseminate the vaccine more broadly and are very cautious about not causing excessive demand or expectations that local partners cannot meet.”

Huckelberry said "the 2,100 doses represent just over 11 percent of the 75-plus population in the rural and semi-urban populations."

People who are under the Phase 1B priority group can register to receive the vaccine by visiting webcms.pima.gov or by calling 520-222-0119 sometime between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

For more information, visit arizona.us3.list-manage.com.