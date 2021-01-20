Tucson Police Department on alert during inauguration

TUCSON (KVOA) - As the 46th president of the United States took his oath of office in Washington D.C., here in Tucson, police officers were upholding the citizens' rights to free speech.

"Their first amendment right is critical. That's one of the founding things of our democracy," Lt. Time Reese of Tucson Police Department said. "Being able to honor that and protect that is something the Tucson Police Department takes seriously."

Reese was at a downtown demonstration where protestors covered a many topics.

"Part of it had to do with racial justice," he said. "There were Black Lives Matter comments that were made. Then there were additional topics."

Such as wearing masks to keep COVID-19 from spreading and abolishing the two-party system.

Lt. Belinda Morales patrolled the surrounding area and checked with motorcycle units. Morales also checked with officers who were walking the downtown beat.

Troopers with the Arizona Department of Public Safety were also placed in strategic locations around the area.

"So we want those people set in place in the event something does happen," Morales said. "We're able to quickly respond to those incidents, we're able to deescalate them so nothing further happens."

This is not the only day TPD has been this vigilant; they have been doing this since Sunday. During this inauguration week, TPD has made it a priority to look in on city council offices as well as elected officials.

"To ensure that our elected officials are protected," Morales said. "Their places of business and areas and hours of operation are also being looked at to ensure there are no problems at those locations."

So far, all was peaceful. But in the event things went the opposite, Tucson Police say they were prepared.