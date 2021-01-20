Suspect wanted after javelina found dead, hanging from tree on east side

TUCSON (KVOA) – An investigation is underway after a javelina was found dead, hanging in a tree on the east side Sunday.

According to Arizona Game and Fish Department, sometime sunday, the javelina was reportedly discovered "suspended by its hind legs with a rope tied to a tree branch southeast of Escalante Road and Cindy Lane." Officials say the javelina was found with numerous injuries, including multiple gunshot wounds

Investigators believed the illegal killing occurred sometime Jan. 13 or 14.

“This was the act of a criminal, a person without regard for one of the state’s most precious resources, its wildlife,” said Regional Supervisor Raul Vega of Game and Fish in Tucson. “The act of hanging the javelina from the tree was a disgraceful display, and its multiple injuries suggested its death was intentional.”

Anyone with information is advised to call 800-352-0700 and reference OGT #21-000162. A $1,500 reward is offered for information leading to an arrest.