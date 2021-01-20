Kingfisher Bar and Grill back open after shutting down due to COVID-19 concerns

TUCSON (KVOA) - Kingfisher Bar and Grill will reopen Wednesday evening after it was closed throughout the holidays due to COVID-19 concerns.

Owner and chefs Jeff Azersky and Jim Murphy plan to welcome their guests back for both dine-in and carryout services, as well as new menu items, starting at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials say Kingfisher’s will have limited seating by reservation only on both dining rooms and bar. They will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

A maximum of nine people per party will be permitted, and reservations are recommended to be made from three to five days in advance. There will be designated spots available in the parking lot for carryout.

Kingfisher follows Pima County Health Department and CDC guidelines, and are “Ready for You” certified by the PCHD.

All guests must wear masks when entering and moving throughout the restaurant.

Kingfisher Bar and Grill is located at 2564 E. Grant Road.

