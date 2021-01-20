Judge halts curfew in Pima County stating it was in violation of Ducey’s executive order

TUCSON (KVOA) - Pima County's mandatory curfew has been temporarily stopped after a judge granted a preliminary injunction to the Tucson bar and restaurant owners Wednesday in their lawsuit to lift the 10 p.m. curfew.

Back on Dec. 15, Pima County Board of Supervisors approved instating a mandatory curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily in county limits to help combat a second surge of the COVID-19 virus. That day, the board of supervisors decided that the curfew will be lifted once cases are below 100 per 100,000 people.

In response, several local businesses including Union House, Reforma and the Cobra Arcade filed a lawsuit against Pima County and the Pima County Board of Supervisors in January, claiming the curfew was unlawful and discriminatory.

On Thursday, Arizona Superior Court Judge Kellie Johnson granted the business owners a preliminary injunction that barres the enforcement of the curfew.

"Plaintiffs argue the County is without legal authority to impose the curfew, and that the curfew is unreasonable and unconstitutional on several grounds. The Court considered the Application, Response, and Reply, the evidence and testimony admitted at the January 15, 2021 hearing, and the arguments of counsel," court documents state. "Because the Court concludes the Resolution was adopted without statutory authority, and is in violation of the Governor’s Executive Order, the Court grants Plaintiffs’ application."

Through this ruling, the curfew is invalidated and cannot be enforced until a resolution is made in the main case.

The court has not yet released the trial date for when the main case will begin.

To view the ruling in its entirety, visit goldwaterinstitute.org.

Statement from Sharon Bronson, Chair, Pima County Board of Supervisors:

“Pima County is obviously disappointed in Judge Kellie Johnson’s Preliminary Injunction restricting the County Health Department from enforcing a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew throughout Pima County. The Board of Supervisors imposed the curfew Dec. 15, 2020, in an effort to control the spread of COVID-19. The Board of Supervisors has authorized the County Attorney to appeal the ruling. It is the County’s firm belief that state law empowers the Health Department to take specific actions such as the curfew to mitigate and halt the spread of infectious diseases. In the meantime, Pima County Chief Medical Officer Dr. Francisco Garcia urges all businesses to continue to voluntarily adhere to the curfew and limit gatherings. The Resolution passed by the board stated the curfew would be lifted when the COVID-19 infection rate in the County fell below what is considered "substantial spread" of the disease, or 100 cases per 100,000 people. The current infection rate is 10 times that at 1,000 cases per 100,000 and County hospitals remain full, their resources and staff strained to the limit. Since Jan. 1, 2021, 22,700 people have fallen ill with COVID-19 in Pima County and 431 people have died.”

As of Wednesday, Pima County has reported 92,519 known cases of the new coronavirus, resulting in 1,495 related deaths.

In addition, Arizona saw 4,845 new COVID-19 cases and 260 new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, bringing the overall total to 690,544 known cases of the virus and 11,528 total deaths.

For more information, visit azdhs.gov.