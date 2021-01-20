Description of vehicle involved in fatal shooting on south side released

TUCSON (KVOA) - A vehicle is sought in connection to a homicide that left one dead on the south side Dec. 20.

According to Tucson Police Department, Jose Roberto Martinez Rascon and one other man were found with obvious signs of gunshot trauma near the intersection of E. Mossman Road and S. Jeanette Boulevard at around 6:30 p.m. Dec. 20.

Both men were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. However, Rascon succumbed to his injuries shortly after arriving at Banner University Medical Center.

In a release shared Wednesday, TPD shared that a late-90s to early-2000s white SUV with "four doors and what appears to be a black wheelchair lift on the back" was seen leaving the scene after the shooting.

In addition, TPD said the victim and occupants of the vehicle were in a verbal confrontation prior to the shooting. The group reportedly spoke in Spanish.

Anyone with information is advised to call 911 or 88-CRIME.