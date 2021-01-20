Arizona reports over 260 COVID-19 related deaths, adds 4,845 new cases

PHOENIX (KVOA) – The Arizona Department of Health Services added 4,845 new COVID-19 cases to its dashboard Wednesday.

The state reported over 260 new COVID-19 deaths. They say "193 are due to the death certificate matching process."

So far, Arizona has seen 690,544 known cases of the virus and 11,528 total deaths.

WHAT TO KNOW:

Deaths are not recorded until the health department receives a death certificate naming COVID-19 as the cause of death.

The data includes people who have recovered.

According to the state's data dashboard, 3,662,053 people have been tested for the virus. Of those that have been processed,13.8% have come back positive. This does not include the serology or antibody tests.

