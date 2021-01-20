Arizona lawmakers weigh in on new presidency on Inauguration Day

TUCSON (KVOA) - Lawmakers across Arizona reacted to President Biden’s and Vice President Kamala Harris’ inauguration Wednesday morning, pledging to keep serving Arizona's best interests.

The inauguration took place this morning in Washington D.C., in which several lawmakers attended, including Arizona Senator Mark Kelly and his wife Gabrielle Giffords, a former Congresswoman.

Kelly said he felt “honored” to participate in the tradition, and offered his congratulations to both Biden and Harris, according to a press release. He said he will be working with the Biden administration and both his Republican and Democratic colleagues.

“I remain committed to working in a bipartisan manner to meet the needs of Arizonans who continue to struggle through this pandemic and economic crisis,” Kelly said. He also stated that he will work towards distributing the COVID-19 vaccine effectively.

Arizona Senior Senator Kyrsten Sinema said the inauguration “marked a renewed commitment” for the country “where the people’s voice is the law of the land”, and stated that even though she might not agree on every issue with Biden, she will “always vote based on what’s right for Arizona.”

She also pledged to “seek compromise instead of sowing division.”

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey also shared his congratulations to both Biden and Harris via Twitter, stating that he will keep advocating for Arizona.

“Our state and nation are facing many challenges, and it’s critical that we work together to create jobs, educate our youth, protect public safety and distribute the vaccine,” read Ducey’s tweet.

Proud to represent the state of Arizona at our nation’s 59th presidential inauguration with my son Joe and honor a peaceful transition of power. pic.twitter.com/84feKkbYC7 — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) January 20, 2021

Former Republican senator, Jeff Flake, also shared sentiments about the inauguration.

He shared similar comments to Ducey about members of the Republican party practicing "the peaceful transfer of power."

Happy to be in our nation’s Capitol today with Arizona Republicans ⁦@cindymccain⁩ and ⁦@dougducey⁩ to witness our nation’s most important ritual: the peaceful transfer of power pic.twitter.com/uwARym7BJD — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) January 20, 2021

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was written by News 4 Tucson's Rebeca Moreno.