Two pitbulls killed in fire after saving 10-year-old from burning home

RICHMOND-PETERSBURG Va. (CNN) - A 10-year-old boy is alive after escaping a fire in his home in Virginia.

Firefighters say if it wasn't for his dogs, that little boy might not have made it.

"Those two dogs are heroes," Chief Dennis Hale, Dinwiddie County Fire and EMS said.

When the first call to 9-1-1 came into Dinwiddie County dispatch, Dinwiddie County firefighters weren't thinking about the fire as they heading towards the house.

"Because the whole time you're responding, you know the comments are, there's a child in the residence," Hale said.

When the first fire engine arrives on scene, Hale said "they reported seeing flames coming from the front of the trailer."

As firefighters work to put the fire out, Ray Dawson, a neighbor said "he crawled on the floor till he got to the door."

"He was just as smutty as he could be, just smut up his nose, all over his face, his hands," Dawson said.

The 10-year-old who had been inside had run to his neighbors house and told Dawson he had been asleep/

"He said his dogs come in there and started jumping on him and woke him up," he said.

"He was asleep and he advised his two dogs came into his room and started jumping up and down and pawing at him at his chest and that woke him up," Hale said.

Facing smoke and flames, Hale said "he kept his cool and obviously he knew, because the fire would have been between him and his normal front door, he knew to go out another and he did exactly what he should have done."

But the two brindle pitbulls, did not make it out.

"They all loved them dogs," Dawson said. "They saved the boy, saved him that's for sure."

"They both died heroes, basically," Hale said.

The 10-year-old was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation but he's expected to be okay.

The Red Cross was called in and is helping the family with a temporary place to stay.