Two Army National Guard members removed from inauguration duty
WASHINGTON DC (CNN) - Two Army National Guard members have been removed from inauguration duty.
Defense officials say it was part of the security vetting process to ensure none of the troops have ties to extremist groups.
It is not clear at this time if the two are connected or what incident triggered their removal.
Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller said Monday that there is "no intelligence indicating an insider threat" to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.