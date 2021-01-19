Skip to Content

Traffic stop leads to seizure of meth and heroin

Dennis Kelly
Arizona Department of Public Safety
Dennis F. Kelly

TUCSON (KVOA) - About 15 pounds of methamphetamine were seized in connection to a traffic stop in the Tucson area Monday night.

According to Arizona Department of Transportation, 42-year-old Dennis F. Kelly was taken into custody after a DPS trooper pulled him over for a traffic violation stop.

DPS said the trooper reportedly found 15 pounds of meth and six ounces of heroin after a search of Kelly's vehicle.

The 42-year-old was booked into Pima County Jail on charges including transportation & possession of a narcotic drug for sale, transportation & possession of a dangerous drug for sale, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

