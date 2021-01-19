Small businesses prepare for possible protests following presidential inauguration

TUCSON (KVOA) - With the inauguration less than 24 hours away, some small businesses are worried about protests.

Americans have seen the violence for months. Now on the heels of this event, their concerns are growing.

Days following the death of George Floyd, hundreds took to the streets of Tucson making their voices heard. Broken glass covered the sidewalks and emotions filled the air. Now, just days ago, the attack on the United States Capitol left people wondering, what is in store for inauguration day?

El Charro and Martins are just two of the small businesses downtown who experienced the violence first hand more than six months ago.

Martin Fontes, owner of Martins on Fourth Avenue said he does not want a repeat.

"I had a total of nine windows broken," Fontes said. "I have been playing it by ear mostly. I will be here in the morning and work through lunch. I don't want to be around any giant crowd of people."

Marques Flores, the manager of El Charro, also saw damage at his place of business. He said he hopes the country and city of Tucson will stand united come inauguration day.



"It was an unfortunate incident and I think emotions get the best of people," Flores said. "This time around, we need to be better and be together."

According to a release from the Tucson Police Department, there will be no tolerance for illegal harassment or intimidation leading up to the presidential inauguration.

The department said it plans to increase attention to sensitive areas of Tucson.

Deputy James Allerton with the Pima County Sheriff's Department said the department is prepared if a demonstration takes place.

"We support their right to protest and right to demonstrate, but we want to be in the area to support that," Allerton said. "If there is illegal activity, we will be in the area to handle that."

For the businesses, they feel comforted knowing authorities are ready to step in if needed.