Dolly Parton celebrates 75th birthday

Beloved Country singer Dolly Parton is celebrating her 75th birthday Tuesday.

Parton is well-known for her down-to-Earth personality and philanthropy. She has done it all, from acting to reading stories virtually from her that mails free books to children to standing in support of Black Lives Matter.

Recently, Parton even saved her 9-year-old co-star from being hit by a car during filming.

Parton's home state of Tennessee has proposed putting up a statue of her outside the Capitol building.

If commissioned, it will face the music venue where she's played throughout her career.

The singer has made numerous contributions to the state. She recorded the song "My Tennessee Mountain Made," created her theme park 'Dollywood', and donated a $1 million to Vanderbilt University Medical Center to help develop a COVID-19 vaccine.