Arizona tallies more than 6K new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

PHOENIX (KVOA) – The Arizona Department of Health Services added 6,417 new COVID-19 cases to its dashboard Tuesday.

One new death was also reported Tuesday.

So far, Arizona has seen 685,699 known cases of the virus and 11,266 total deaths.

WHAT TO KNOW:

Deaths are not recorded until the health department receives a death certificate naming COVID-19 as the cause of death.

The data includes people who have recovered.

According to the state's data dashboard, 3,644,016 people have been tested for the virus. Of those that have been processed,13.8% have come back positive. This does not include the serology or antibody tests.

