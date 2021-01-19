12-year-old charged with first-degree murder over fatal stabbing in Tennessee

(WRCB/NBC News) A 12-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with first degree murder over a deadly stabbing in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Chattanooga police say he killed a 12-year-old girl early Thursday morning.

Police have not shared the connection between the two 12-year-olds.

Neighbors say they weren't surprised at the time, because there's always a lot of commotion at the home where the stabbing happened.

"So much commotion that goes on over there. If it's not with their dogs, it's with a lot of the screaming,” neighbor Kristina Charles said, "Seems like there's always something new going on."

