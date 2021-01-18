What you need to know about Inauguration Day 2021

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden will deliver an appeal to national unity when he's sworn in Wednesday and plans immediate moves to combat the coronavirus pandemic and undo some of President Donald Trump’s most controversial policies.

That's according to his incoming chief of staff. Biden intends a series of executive actions in his first hours after his inauguration, an opening salvo in what is shaping as a 10-day blitz of steps to reorient the country without waiting for Congress.

Aide Ron Klain tells CNN’s “State of the Union” that Biden, in his address to the nation, will deliver “a message of moving this country forward. A message of unity. A message of getting things done.”

President Donald Trump says he won’t attend President-elect Joe Biden’s Inauguration on Jan. 20.

He will be the first incumbent president since Andrew Johnson to skip his successors inauguration.

Vice President Mike Pence will attend in his place.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be sworn in by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor. It will be a history-making event Wednesday when the first Black, South Asian and female vice president takes her oath of office from the first Latina justice.

Inauguration Details

Location: U.S. Capitol Washington, D.C.

Time: Inaugural ceremonies expected to begin at 11:30 a.m. ET. (9:30 a.m. Arizona Time).

How to watch: Live on News 4 Tucson's Facebook page and streaming at kvoa.com/livestream/