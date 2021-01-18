TMC to honor COVID-19 victims in congruence with national ceremony

TUCSON (KVOA) - With the nation set to mourn, honor and remember the victims of COVID-19 on Tuesday, Tucson Medical Center announced Monday that will host a local ceremony in the Old Pueblo Tuesday afternoon.

Back on Dec. 31, the Associated Press reported that President-elect Joe Biden will honor the victims of the new coronavirus during his inauguration on Tuesday. According to the AP, a lighting ceremony is scheduled to take place at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool at 3:30 p.m. Arizona time in remembrance of those the United States lost in the pandemic to this point.

To bring the a slice of that ceremony to Tucson, TMC shared that they will hold a small ceremony for its staff at 3:15 p.m.

Officials say this ceremony will consist of "a prayer and bell ringing at Life Gain Park on the TMC campus."

The national ceremony will also feature the ringing of church bell.

News 4 Tucson has created a virtual memorial for local residents to mourn and remember their loved ones who they lost to COVID-19.

To view the memorial, click here. To include your loved one to the memorial, click here.