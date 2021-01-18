President Trump ending restrictions on travel from Europe

WASHINGTON DC (AP) — President Donald Trump is lifting pandemic travel restrictions for Europe and Brazil, but he is leaving them in place on China and Iran.

Trump imposed the restrictions early in the pandemic to slow the spread of the coronavirus to the U.S. They prevented most people without American citizenship or residency from traveling to the U.S. from the affected regions.

The restrictions end Jan. 26, when a new CDC requirement that all international travelers to the United States obtain a negative virus test result within three days of flying to the U.S.

Trump says he is keeping the China and Iran restrictions in place because of “their lack of transparency, and their lack of cooperation with the United States thus far in combatting the pandemic.”

President-elect Joe Biden has yet to outline how he will handle the international travel restrictions.