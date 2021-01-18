Post’s Waffle Crisp cereal back in stores after 3 years

LAKEVILLE Minn. (CNN) - Get ready to binge your favorite Saturday morning cartoons in style with a big bowl of Waffle Crisp.

Maple-flavored, crispy, corn cereal shaped like little waffles.

It's a dream come true for 90's kids, the post cereal came out in 1996, but it was taken off shelves in 2018.

Clearly Waffle Crisp fans weren't happy, some even started a petition.

Yes, there was a change dot org petition to bring the cereal back.

Mission accomplished.

If you want a bit of a blast from the past, the cereal is being sold at select Walmart stores.