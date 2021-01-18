FBI probes tip that Capitol rioter allegedly stole, tried to sell Pelosi’s laptop

WASHINGTON DC (CNN) The FBI is investigating a tip that a woman charged in the Capitol breach may have stolen a laptop from Nancy Pelosi's office and tried to sell it to Russia.

Riley June Williams of Pennsylvania is charged with violent entry or disorderly conduct and entering restricted spaces in the Capitol, but not theft.

She is still at large.

An informant, who claims to be a former romantic partner of Williams, says they have seen a video showing Williams taking a laptop or hard drive from the house speaker's office.

The informant told the FBI Williams planned to send the device to a friend in Russia, who planned to sell it to Russia's foreign intelligence service, but the deal fell through for unknown reasons.

There's no indication in the court record that a laptop was actually taken.

Two days after the attack, Pelosi's deputy chief of staff reported on Twitter a laptop used for presentations was stolen from a conference room.

It's unknown if the two incidents are connected.