Arizona to get more than 800,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines this week

PHOENIX (KVOA) - Arizona will have more than 800,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on hand starting this week, according to the state health department.

Pima County is set to get 105,000 doses. Currently, people in priority group 1B are getting vaccinated.

Arizona Department of Health Services Director Dr. Cara Christ says her team is working with health officials to increase the number of vaccinations here in Arizona.

Christ says as the vaccine becomes more widely available, pharmacies and doctors officers will be able to order vaccines directly from the manufacturer.

IMPORTANT TO KNOW:

On Friday, Pima County announced it changed its assistance line for COVID-19 vaccination registration.

The new phone number is 520-222-0119. The old number (520-594-5684) will no longer be staffed, Pima County said.

The new number will be staffed this weekend and on the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday, Jan. 18, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Regular hours for the expanded helpline will be Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Registration for priority Phase 1B in Pima County began on Jan. 14. Links for registration are available at www.pima.gov/covid19vaccineregistration.

COVID-19 Resources: