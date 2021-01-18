Arizona adds 5,400 new COVID-19 cases Monday, no deaths reported

PHOENIX (KVOA) – The Arizona Department of Health Services added 5,400 new COVID-19 cases to its dashboard Monday.

No new deaths were reported Monday.

So far, Arizona has seen 679,282 known cases of the virus and 11,265 total deaths.

WHAT TO KNOW:

Deaths are not recorded until the health department receives a death certificate naming COVID-19 as the cause of death.

The data includes people who have recovered.

According to the state's data dashboard, 3,630, 792 people have been tested for the virus. Of those that have been processed,13.8% have come back positive. This does not include the serology or antibody tests.

