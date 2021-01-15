Post Malone donates 10K Crocs to frontline workers

Some hardworking frontline workers will soon receive a free pair of rapper Post Malone's new Crocs.

The entertainer is gifting 10,000 pairs of the shoes to employees at 70 hospitals across the country.

Musicians on Call, an organization that brings live and recorded music to bedside patients, made the announcement.

The nonprofit shared photos of some of the workers wearing the shoes.

The new Crocs were released last month and they were sold out in less than an hour.

Musicians on Call says the Crocs will be an early Valentine's Day gift for frontline workers.