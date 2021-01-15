Pima County Health Department fills more than 20K COVID-19 vaccine appointments in less than 2 hours

TUCSON (KVOA) - More than 20,000 people signed up to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Phase IB Thursday.

All available appointments have been taken.

Pima County Health officials released a statement calling the registration response "tremendous". They also acknowledged that people are having trouble finding a spot with the county's vaccine registration portal.

According to Pima County, more appointments will become available as the county confirms increased distribution with the state.

When registration reopens you can register at pima.gov.covid19vaccine or by calling 520.594.5684. This phone number this only open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The 1B priority group includes, people 75 and older, essential workers, such as, law enforcement officers, firefighters and other emergency response staff, teachers and child care workers.

Group 1B is the largest segment to fill in Pima County, with nearly 300,000 people.

Drive-thru vaccination sites started last month and will expand to include new locations in the next few weeks.

According to Pima County, the overall goal of accelerated immunization plan is to get 750,000 people vaccinated in 6 months. This will bring Pima County to herd immunity.

Everyone in Pima County is encouraged to get the vaccine, but if you have recently had COVID-19, then it is OK to wait a few weeks before getting vaccinated and let others who haven't get vaccinated first.

