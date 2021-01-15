Loved ones remember Jose Mendoza after allegedly killed by 15-year-old

TUCSON (KVOA) - The pain is still raw for Jose Mendoza's family.

His loved ones say Mendoza was an extraordinary husband, father and grandfather who was always there for them.

Mendoza was killed on the south side Sunday.

Court documents show Mendoza, 61, was riding his bike on Drexel Road near Country Club Road when he hit by a 15-year-old who was driving an ATV.

Detectives say the 15-year-old ran Mendoza over and stabbed him.

Mendoza was rushed to Banner University Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

"He was a legend," Karen, his daughter, said. "He left a lot of footprints here on earth. Not only in my heart but in my mom's life but in everyone who surrounded him."

As she begins to process her loss, Karen is reminded of the memories.

"He had a golden heart," she said.

Karen tells News 4 Tucson one of her dad's greatest joys was being a grandfather.

His family said Jose looked forward to teaching his grandson how to play baseball.

"As a grandfather, he was the best one my kids could ever ask for," Karen said. "He would always come and visit during the week after work. He would call during his lunchtime just to check up on his grandkids. He was really present in our life."

He was married to his wife, Malena for 29 years.

Malena describes Jose as noble and peaceful. She said she holds no ill will towards the young man currently in custody who was charged with first-degree murder.

"This young man who did this to my husband, I don’t have anger or resentment towards him," Malena said. "He too has possibly been a victim of everything. I don’t know his situation. I will never hold anger or resentment towards him."

Karen says she takes comfort in knowing her father left a kind impression everywhere he went.

"He would just light up a room of laughter, of memories, he had many stories to tell," she said.

Here is a link to Jose Mendoza's memorial fund, gofundme.com.