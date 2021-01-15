CDC forecasts US hitting more than 400,000 COVID-related deaths by inauguration

WASHINGTON DC (CNN) - Just-released data from Johns Hopkins University shows the global COVID-19 death toll has now topped 2 million.

Here in the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is predicting the number of deaths from the virus could surpass 400,000 before the inauguration.

Meanwhile, President-elect Joe Biden is expected to release his vaccine distribution plan on Friday as a growing number of states expand vaccine eligibility.

"We're in a very bad situation in the pandemic, Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of Brown University School of Public Health said.

On Thursday alone, Johns Hopkins University reported more than 229,000 new cases and thousands of deaths.

"Even as we roll out safe and effective vaccines through operation warp speed, continued growth of testing options and testing capacity will be essential,"Alex Azar, Health and Human Services secretary said.

Meanwhile, several states are expanding vaccine eligibility to people who are over 65 years old while also struggling to distribute those vaccines.

Over 30 million doses of the vaccine have been distributed.

Only about 11 million have been administered.

"At the rate we've been on, Chicago won't be fully vaccinated for another year and a half," Lori Lightfoot, mayor of Chicago said.

In California, Dodger Stadium doing a different kind of opening day; now serving as a mass vaccination site.

Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts doing the same.

As states scramble to put vaccines in arms, President-elect Joe Biden released his vaccine distribution plan.

"The vaccine rollout has been a dismal failure," he said. "Our administration will release the vast majority of vaccines available."

He has called for 100 million shots in his first 100 days in office.

Health experts believe it's possible.

"I think if we put our energy and resources into it, we absolutely can hit that," Jha said. "And to be perfectly honest, I want them to beat that because we need to get as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible."