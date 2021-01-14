Arizona adds more than 7,300 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, 182 deaths

PHOENIX (KVOA) – More than 7,300 Arizonans tested positive for the coronavirus, the Arizona Department of Health Services reported Thursday.

The state is also 182 new COVID-19 related deaths.

So far, Arizona has seen 649,040 known cases of the virus and 10,855 total deaths.

WHAT TO KNOW:

Deaths are not recorded until the health department receives a death certificate naming COVID-19 as the cause of death.

The data includes people who have recovered.

According to the state's data dashboard, 3,555,005 people have been tested for the virus. Of those that have been processed,13.5% have come back positive. This does not include the serology or antibody tests.

