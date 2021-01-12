When can I register for a COVID-19 vaccine?

TUCSON (KVOA) - With COVID-19 cases surging across the nation, community members have found some solace after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized emergency use for the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine.

Now there is one main question on the minds of almost every American - when can I get my COVID-19 vaccine?

Here in Pima County, health care officials are carrying the vaccine distribution through a three-phase plan.

In each phase and sub-phase of the plan, residents who are a part of prioritized population groups will be allowed to register to receive two doses of the vaccine.

Since Dec. 31, community members under the Phase 1A section are allowed to register and receive the vaccine.

This group includes healthcare workers, healthcare support occupations, emergency medical services workers, and long-term care facility staff and residents.

To register under the Phase 1A priority group, click here.

Under Phase 1B, teachers, utility workers, food and transportation and people 75 and older will be allowed to register to receive the vaccine.

Adults older than 65 and adults of any age with high-risk medical conditions are in Phase 1C.

For more information, visit webcms.pima.gov.

General information on childhood immunizations can be found at the CDC’s Vaccine Schedule webpage, and as immunizations vary by age groups, age-specific information can be found on the Vaccines by Age webpage. Find out more about Arizona requirements for Child Care and School settings and Special Populations, to include those individuals with chronic conditions, pregnant women, or health care workers.

Additional information on childhood immunizations can be found in the CDC’s Parent's Guide to Immunizations.

Where to Get Vaccines in Arizona

The Arizona Partnership for Immunization (TAPI)

Healthmap Vaccine Finder

Are you Underinsured and looking for a location to receive VFC vaccine for the vaccines that are not covered by your private insurance? Take a look at the Deputized Provider List for a location near you.

Vaccine Schedules and Tools

Obtaining Copies of Immunization Records

Individuals who need to obtain a copy of immunization records (for yourself or for a minor child) should contact your provider's office or your local County Health Department. If you are unable to obtain a copy of the record from these locations, please complete the immunization records request form and fax or email the form along with proper identification to fax 602-364-3285 or ASIISHelpDesk@azdhs.gov and identify where you would like the immunization record to be sent. Records can be sent directly/electronically to child care facilities, schools, and provider offices as well as personal addresses.

For individuals for whom electronic access is not possible, please ask the Immunization Program staff for an alternative plan by dialing 602-364-3630.

Travel Immunizations

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) provides detailed travel guidance online regarding travel medicines, travel vaccines, and other travel-related health issues. This guidance can be found on the CDC Traveler’s Health webpage.

You will need to check with your healthcare provider about which travel-related vaccines or medicines they can provide for you. Clinics and providers in Arizona that are certified yellow fever vaccine sites will often be able to assist with travel counseling, travel vaccines, and travel-related medicines. You can call these different clinics to find out what services they offer, the cost of the needed medicines or vaccines, and which medicines and/or vaccines may be covered by your health insurance. Travel vaccines and information may also be found at various travel clinics in Arizona which can be found through a google search online.

For further questions about this information, you can call the Arizona Immunization Program Office at (602) 364-3630.

Vaccine Safety Reporting

The Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) is a national vaccine safety surveillance program co-sponsored by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). VAERS provides a nationwide mechanism by which adverse events following immunization may be reported, analyzed, and made available to the public. VAERS also provides a vehicle for disseminating vaccine safety-related information to parents and guardians, health care providers, vaccine manufacturers, state vaccine programs, and other constituencies.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The information from the ADHS is directly from its website. For more information, visit azdhs.gov.