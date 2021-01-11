Man found with serious gunshot wounds in midtown

TUCSON (KVOA) - A man sustained life-threatening injuries in connection to a shooting that took place in midtown Monday afternoon.

According to Tucson Police Department, a man with obvious signs of gunshot trauma was found at the Fry's Grocery Store located at 555 E. Grant Rd. near First Avenue Monday afternoon.

The man was reportedly transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No suspects were taken into custody in connection to the reports of the shooting.

Anyone with information is advised to call 88-CRIME.

