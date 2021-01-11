ADHS: Nearly 44,000 made for Arizona’s first 24/7 COVID-19 vaccination site

PHOENIX (KVOA) - Arizona's first 24/7 COVID-19 vaccination site has received nearly 44,000 appointments since it officially launched Monday morning.

According to health officials, Arizona Department of Health Services teamed up with the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona and the Arizona Cardinals to open the state's first 24/7 COVID-19 vaccination site at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

Arizona Department of Health Services opens the first 24/7 vaccination site at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

In seven hours, AZHS said the facility has received nearly 44,000 appointments; about 29,000 of those scheduled for the first week of operation.

“What great news to have so many Arizonans already able to take advantage of the increased vaccination capacity this site provides,” said ADHS Director Dr. Cara Christ. “Even better news is there’s room for plenty more: We have another 50,000 appointments available around the clock through the end of the month.”

Officials say the vaccination site will begin offering appointments for health care workers, first responders, teachers, law enforcement officers, Arizonans over age 75 starting at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday.

To register to receive a vaccination at the site, visit podvaccine.azdhs.gov. To find a vaccination location near you, visit azhealth.gov.