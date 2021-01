TUCSON (KVOA) - Traffic delays have been reported in Oro Valley after a vehicle accident occurred in the area Friday afternoon.

According to Oro Valley Police Department, the collision occurred near the intersection of Oracle Road and Rancho Vistoso.

OVPD said road restrictions include one lane of travel for northbound traffic.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

