Biden on 2011 shooting: ‘Jill and I remember the people we lost in Tucson, and all of the families whose lives were irreversibly changed that day’

TUCSON (KVOA) - President-elect Joe Biden shared his sentiments about one of Tucson's darkest days on Friday in correspondence to the 10-year anniversary of the mass shooting.

On Jan. 8, 2011, former U.S. Representative Gabrielle Giffords was among the 13 wounded during a mass shooting at the congresswoman’s “Congress on Your Corner” event at a Casas Adobes Safeway. That day also claimed the lives of six people – Christina-Taylor Green, Dorothy “Dot” Morris, John Roll, Phyllis Schneck, Dorwan Stoddard and Gabriel “Gabe” Zimmerman.

After the tragic day, then President Barack Obama visited the Old Pueblo to lead a memorial service at the University of Arizona on Jan. 12, 2011.

The service and his speech was broadcasted throughout the entire nation.

Biden, who was the vice president at the time, also spoke about the shooting at the House Democratic Caucus retreat, sharing sentiments to Giffords and Tucson and calling for a “change in the way we talk to each other."

Ten years later, the now president-elect released the following statement in regards to the shooting.