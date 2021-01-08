Biden on 2011 shooting: ‘Jill and I remember the people we lost in Tucson, and all of the families whose lives were irreversibly changed that day’New
TUCSON (KVOA) - President-elect Joe Biden shared his sentiments about one of Tucson's darkest days on Friday in correspondence to the 10-year anniversary of the mass shooting.
On Jan. 8, 2011, former U.S. Representative Gabrielle Giffords was among the 13 wounded during a mass shooting at the congresswoman’s “Congress on Your Corner” event at a Casas Adobes Safeway. That day also claimed the lives of six people – Christina-Taylor Green, Dorothy “Dot” Morris, John Roll, Phyllis Schneck, Dorwan Stoddard and Gabriel “Gabe” Zimmerman.
After the tragic day, then President Barack Obama visited the Old Pueblo to lead a memorial service at the University of Arizona on Jan. 12, 2011.
The service and his speech was broadcasted throughout the entire nation.
Biden, who was the vice president at the time, also spoke about the shooting at the House Democratic Caucus retreat, sharing sentiments to Giffords and Tucson and calling for a “change in the way we talk to each other."
Ten years later, the now president-elect released the following statement in regards to the shooting.
Ten years ago today, in Tucson, Arizona, six innocent lives were taken away by a senseless and brutal act of violence: Dorothy Morris, Judge John Roll, Phyllis Scheck, Dorwin Stoddard, Gabriel Zimmerman, and nine-year-old Christina Taylor Green. In the decade since, too many families have known the pain of losing a loved one to gun violence, of futures stolen and dreams cut down before their time. Today, Jill and I remember the people we lost in Tucson, and all of the families whose lives were irreversibly changed that day.President-elect Joe Biden
Among those wounded in that horrific attack was my friend Congresswoman Gabby Giffords, whose perseverance and immeasurable courage in the years since has been an inspiration to millions. Like so many survivors of violence, Gabby has turned tragedy into purpose, working with other leaders across the country to transform the fight for gun safety reform from a cause to a movement. Every day she fights to make our communities safer and move us closer to our goal of a nation free from gun violence. As President, I pledge to continue to work together with Congresswoman Giffords, and with survivors, families, and advocates across the country, to defeat the NRA and end the epidemic of gun violence in America.