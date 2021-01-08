Arizona receives $65M from CDC to support vaccine distribution efforts

PHOENIX (KVOA) - Arizona will soon receive $65,769,416 from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to support the state's vaccine distribution efforts.

Back on Dec. 30, Gov. Doug Ducey issued an executive order on Wednesday with hopes of accelerating the state's distribution process.

To continue to bolster the state's distribution efforts, the governor shared Friday morning that this new funding will help support local COVID-19 vaccine clinics and help distribute information about the vaccine to the community.

“We want to get Arizonans vaccinated as quickly, safely and efficiently as possible,” Ducey said. “There’s no time to waste. COVID-19 is spreading, our medical professionals are working around the clock, and Arizonans who want the vaccine deserve to get it without delay. The funding from the CDC will help amp up vaccine distribution, reach communities in need, and protect Arizonans from the virus. My thanks to the CDC for the continued support, and to our medical professionals and frontline workers who continue to step up and help others.”

In addition, the state listed the following ways its plans to utilize the $65 million provided by the CDC.

Connecting with communities that may face difficulties reaching a vaccine site;

Engaging with communities that have low confidence in vaccines;

Ensuring high-quality, safe and equitable vaccine distribution;

Developing community engagement strategies to promote COVID-19 vaccination efforts;

Supporting high vaccination uptake in tribal nations; and more

On Friday, Arizona reported more than 11,600 Arizonans tested positive of COVID-19, bringing the overall total of known cases in the state to 596,251.

In addition, the state reported nearly 200 new COVID-19 related deaths. There have been 9,938 total death related to the virus recorded at this time.

For more information, visit azdhs.gov.