Two arrested in east side homicide

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson police have arrested two men in a deadly shooting on the east side.

Investigators say 19-year-olds Darrel Ingram and Herald Lauterio are facing murder, aggravated robbery, and armed robbery charges.

News 4 Tucson is told the victim, 32-year-old Justin Chavis was meeting the suspects to conduct a drug deal near 22nd Street and Kolb Road on Dec. 31 when he was shot.

Detectives say there may be a third suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.