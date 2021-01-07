Pima County Republican Headquarters vandalized after uproar US Capitol

TUCSON (KVOA) - Following Wednesday's uproar in Washington D.C., Pima County Republican Party announced Thursday that their headquarters in Tucson was vandalized.

Wednesday afternoon, hundreds of Trump supporters breached the U.S. Capitol building in order to disrupt the ceremonial counting of the electoral vote - which would confirm the victory of President-elect Joe Biden. The incident in Washington D.C. then triggered protests across the United States, including one at the Arizona State Capitol.

The following day, Pima County Republican Party Chairman Shelley Kais shared that the party's headquarters located at 1740 E. Fort Lowell Rd. near Campbell Avenue was vandalized.

“In Washington D.C. on January 6, 2021, Americans arrived in peaceful protest for their voices to be heard and their ballots to be counted. Many people believe their freedom is at risk and they are shackled in the land of liberty," Kais said. "The disappointment and anger of failed leadership and destroyed trust from years of bickering and partisanship ploys bubbled up in a blinded rage which led to violence in our Capital. Last night the lawlessness arrived in Tucson as thugs vandalized the Pima County GOP Headquarters. The people of Tucson will not stand for violence and lawlessness."

In a photo that showcased the damage at the facility, the headquarters ' front door, which is made out of glass, was shattered.

Pima County GOP building got vandalized overnight, according to the staff. They say no one in the building at the time. pic.twitter.com/NlB5lPLlry — AndrewKVOA (@AndrewKVOA) January 7, 2021

“We offer condolences to the family of Ashli Babbitt and those injured in the hallowed halls of our Republic," chairperson said. " And today (Thursday), we ask prayers for our country, wisdom for our leaders, peace in our communities, and justice for our citizens.”

Ahead of the breach, Republicans from the House and Senate motioned their first objection to the counting. The objection, which was made by Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar and signed by Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, targeted the counting of Arizona’s electoral vote.

Congress has since affirmed Biden's Electoral College victory, rejecting separate objections to throw out Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Nevada and Michigan's electoral votes.