Kirkpatrick joins calls to remove President Trump from office via 25th Amendment

TUCSON (KVOA) - Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick of Arizona called for the removal of President Donald Trump from office Thursday, joining several congressional members including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer in response to Wednesday's uproar at the U.S. Capitol.

Wednesday afternoon, hundreds of Trump supporters breached the U.S. Capitol building in order to disrupt the ceremonial counting of the electoral vote - which would confirm the victory of President-elect Joe Biden. The incident in Washington D.C. then triggered protests across the United States, including one at the Arizona State Capitol.

On Thursday, Schumer and Pelosi released statements in response to Wednesday's breach, stating that Vice President Mike Pence and members of Trump's cabinet should invoke the 25th Amendment and immediately remove the 45th president from office.

Kirkpatrick, who represents Arizona's second congressional district, reiterated similar comments later that that day when she released a statement on the matter.

The statement in its entirety is listed below.

“We have known for a long time that this President is unfit for office,” said Rep. Kirkpatrick. “What transpired yesterday at the Capitol, the seditionist uprising that we witnessed, was incited directly by the Commander-in-Chief — who has control over our nuclear arsenal. That is incredibly alarming. We must hold him accountable for his actions. “While I am still shocked and saddened by yesterday’s events, it’s become blatantly clear that President Trump should not and cannot remain in office. Whether it is invoking the 25th amendment, or beginning impeachment proceedings again, I fully support removing him from the White House. He is a threat to our democracy and to Americans at large. This president should also be disqualified from holding public office in the future. “We cannot trust President Trump to independently or smoothly complete a transition of power. Therefore, we must act swiftly to facilitate a transition ourselves, before the end of his term and as soon as possible.”

According to the Associated Press, the 25th Amendment allows for the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet to declare the president unfit for office. The vice president then becomes acting president.