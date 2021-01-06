Amber Alert: Four children abducted from Eloy area

TUCSON (KVOA) - An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday after four children were reportedly abducted from the Eloy area Tuesday morning.

According to Arizona Department of Public Safety, the four children were last seen at 10 a.m. Tuesday and are believed to be in danger.

DPS said they may be accompanied by Melanie Watson. In addition, they were said to possibly be traveling in a black 2020 Chevy Malibu with Arizona temporary license plate of 103712B.

The eldest child involved was identified as 15-year-old Desire Watson. She was described as a black female with brown eyes and black hair.

Another child involved was identified as 13-year-old DeAndre Davis Jr. He was described as a black male with brown eyes and black hair.

The remaining two childrem involved were identified as Matthew and Michael Davis. Both 10 years old, the two were described as black males with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is advised to call 911 or 520-464-3465.