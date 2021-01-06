18-year-old airlifted after allegedly stabbed by co-worker while camping in Cochise County

DRAGOON, Ariz. (KVOA) - A man was taken into custody Wednesday for attempted murder in reference to the stabbing of an 18-year-old in Cochise Stronghold Campground.

According to Cochise County Sheriff's Office, two California residents camping at the stronghold contacted authorities at around 3 a.m. Tuesday after an 18-year-old, later identified as John Shaver, banged on their door, asking for help.

The teenager from Pearce, Ariz. was reportedly covered in blood.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they determined that Shaver was allegedly stabbed by a co-worker while they were staying in the campground.

The co-worker, who was identified as 38-year-old Bryan Benally was located in a remote area of the mountain at around 7 a.m. Wednesday.

The Tonolea, Ariz. resident was arrested and booked into Cochise County Jail on charges of attempted murder, armed robbery and aggravated assault.

Shaver was airlifted to Tucson for further treatment after he was stabilized by medical personnel at the campground.

The condition of the 18-year-old has not yet been released.

