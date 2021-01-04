Navajo Nation extends mandated lockdown amid COVID-19 surge

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) - The Navajo Department of Health on Monday identified 73 communities with uncontrolled spread of COVID-19 on the tribe's vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

The Navajo Nation has renewed a mandated lockdown requiring all residents to stay home except for emergencies, shopping for essentials like food and medicine or traveling to an essential job.

The lockdown is slated to last until Jan. 11. Late Sunday, tribal health officials reported 146 additional cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths.

The latest figures increased the tribe's totals since the pandemic began to 23,728 cases and 819 known deaths.