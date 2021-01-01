Tucson welcomes first baby of 2021

Tucson welcomes first baby of 2021New
TUCSON (KVOA) - Welcome to the world, sweet Caroline, Tucson's first baby of the new year!
According to health officials, Tucson welcomed its first baby of 2021 when Northwest Medical Center delivered Caroline at 12:02 a.m.
Weighing in at seven pounds and two ounces, Caroline was born to her parents, Jessica and Charles.
