Skip to Content

Tucson welcomes first baby of 2021

New
3:57 pm Top StoriesLocal News
baby 202020
Northwest Medical Center

TUCSON (KVOA) - Welcome to the world, sweet Caroline, Tucson's first baby of the new year!

According to health officials, Tucson welcomed its first baby of 2021 when Northwest Medical Center delivered Caroline at 12:02 a.m.

Weighing in at seven pounds and two ounces, Caroline was born to her parents, Jessica and Charles.

Meet #Tucson’s NEW YEARS BABY! 🧸👶🏻 Caroline was born at Northwest Medical Center on Friday, January 1, 2021 at 12:02am! Congratulations to parents Jessica and Charles 🎉 📸: Northwest Healthcare

Posted by Frankie McLister on Friday, January 1, 2021
Author Profile Photo

Anthony Victor Reyes

Anthony Victor Reyes is the lead digital content producer at News 4 Tucson. The award-winning journalist previously worked as a community reporter in Jasper County, Iowa.

More Stories

Skip to content