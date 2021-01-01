More than 3 million people vote in Georgia runoff

ATLANTA (CNN) - Voters in Georgia have cast more than three-million ballots ahead of two senate run-off elections there.

The Georgia secretary of state's office says that number includes mail-in and in-person voting with more than 406,000 requested absentee ballots still outstanding.

The Senate seats that are up for grabs could change control of the chamber from Republican to Democrat.

If Democrat Jon Ossoff defeats Sen. David Perdue and Raphael Warnock beats Sen. Kelly Loeffler, it would split the senate down the middle.

In that situation, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris would be allowed to break ties.

Early voting is closed. The election is Tuesday.