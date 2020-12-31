Protestors, supporters clash after Christian musician encourages large gatherings
ECHO LAKE, Calif. (CNN) - Controversial Christian musician Sean Feucht has been encouraging gatherings and they're turning into clashes with protestors.
Critics say the events are super-spreaders because many of the worshippers fail to wear masks or socially distance.
His supporters and protesters clashed at Echo Lake, Calif. Thursday morning.
Feucht had organized a similar gathering that took place on skid row Wednesday night.
That had advocates so worried about the spread of COVID-19 among the homeless. They set up a blockade to try to protect them.
Feucht never even showed up to that event.
Southern California's stay-at-home order has exceptions for protests and religious gatherings.