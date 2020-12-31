Navajo Nation reports 287 new COVID-19 cases, 23 more deaths

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Officials on the Navajo Nation are reporting 287 new cases of the coronavirus and 23 more deaths.

Thursday’s figures come on top of 225 new cases the tribal government reported Wednesday along with two additional deaths. Navajo President Jonathan Nez said the high number of cases reported over the two days is likely due to reporting delays over the Christmas holiday.

Nez and other tribal officials received doses of the new coronavirus vaccine Thursday. The new reports bring the total number of cases on the reservation that extends into Arizona, New Mexico and Utah to 23,090. The death toll is 806.