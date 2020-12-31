Immigrant taxpayers get help from states, cheer inclusion in US bill

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Immigrant taxpayers and their families are celebrating a federal relief package that includes spouses and children who are U.S. citizens.

Checks sent out in the spring didn't go to families if one spouse was an immigrant in the country illegally, even if the other was a U.S. citizen or legal resident.

About 5 million Americans were left out that way. But even in the new bill, some 2.2 million U.S. citizen children won't receive a check because they live in immigrant households.

In Democratic-controlled areas, officials have targeted rent relief and direct payments to those families. New Mexico lawmakers are unique in sending federal money directly to immigrants.