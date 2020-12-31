Arizona sets hospitalization high amid surge in COVID-19 cases

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona has reported over 7,000 new COVID-19 cases and 146 deaths as the state’s health care system struggled to cope with a surge that set another hospitalization record.

The 7,718 new infections that the Department of Health Services reported Thursday brings the statewide totals to 520,207 cases and 8,864 deaths since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The 4,564 COVID-19-related hospitalizations as of Wednesday were the latest in a string of pandemic highs set since early December.

Hospitals have been hammered by a flood of COVID-19 patients, who occupy over half of the state’s inpatient beds and nearly three of every five intensive care beds.