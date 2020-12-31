Arizona mom charged with abusing children over masks

PHOENIX (AP) — A 32-year-old Wickenburg mother is accused of assaulting her children and stepchildren for not wearing masks after they tested positive for COVID-19.

Court charging documents obtained Thursday show Sarah Michelle Boone is facing three counts of child abuse, three counts of assault as well as disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. Police were called to Boone’s home Saturday night. Officers were told that Boone had hit one child in the face, kicked a second one while he was on the floor and picked a third child up by the neck.

Boone left before police came but officers found her down the street. She was arrested and has since been released on bond.