President Trump blast Republicans on Twitter to challenge election results

WASHINGTON DC (CNN) - A small group of Republican lawmakers say they'll challenge the presidential election before congress next week while President Trump continues to challenge the integrity and the results of the election.

As President Trump spends yet another day on the golf course, Missouri Republican Josh Hawley becoming the first senator to say he will challenge the electoral college results in Congress next week.

"These are normal folks, living normal lives who firmly believe that they have been disenfranchised," Hawley said.

Hawley arguing that some states failed to follow their own laws.

"At the very least, Congress should investigate allegations of voter fraud and adopt measures to secure the integrity of our elections," Hawley said. "74 million Americans are not going to shut up."

With Hawley joining a small group of conservative House members next Wednesday, it will force a debate and a vote on the election results, which will put GOP lawmakers on the record -- either supporting Trump's unfounded voter fraud claims or voting to certify Joe Biden's win, which is certain to happen.

The news coming as Trump's campaign launches another last-minute Hail Mary effort in court.

Trump's team appealing their most recent loss in the Wisconsin supreme court to the U.S. supreme court.

Seeking to toss out more than 50,000 absentee ballots from heavily Democratic districts.

The Trump campaign now racking up at least 59 out of 60 losses in court, with cases denied or dismissed at the local, state and federal levels.

Despite the staggering failures and zero evidence, Trump continuing to peddle conspiracy theories and again targeting GOP officials in Georgia on Twitter.

"There were no fraudulent absentee ballots identified during the process," Vic Reynolds, director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.

After an exhaustive audit found no widespread fraud in the peach state, Trump calling on republican governor brian kemp to resign.

"I've done the things that I can do under the power that I have by our laws and constitution in this state and that's what I'm going to continue to do," Gov. Brian Kemp said.

And erroneously accusing Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's brother, Ron of working for a Chinese firm.

Raffensperger's office Wednesday confirming his brother does not work for a Chinese company and his name is not Ron.