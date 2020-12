TUCSON (KVOA) - A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead on the east side Wednesday afternoon.

According to Tucson Police Department, the incident occurred at a laundromat located near 22nd Street and Prudence Road.

TPD said the victim of the alleged homicide was identified as an adult male.

There have been no arrest in incident at this time.

HAPPENING NOW: One man is dead after a homicide on the east side. @SgtGradillas with @Tucson_Police says an investigation is under way at a laundromat near 22nd and Prudence. No suspects in custody at this time. @KVOA — Mac Colson (@MacColsonTV) December 31, 2020

