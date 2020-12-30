Dawn Wells, Mary Ann on ‘Gilligan’s Island’ dies from COVID-19

LOS ANGELES (CNN) - The actress who played Mary Ann on "Gilligan's Island" has died.

82-year-old Dawn Wells died in Los Angeles Wednesday from complications of COVID-19.

Wells wore many hats beyond acting, serving as a producer, author and motivational speaker.

But it's her portrayal of the lovable pig-tailed "Girl Next Door" castaway on "Gilligan's Island" that she is best known for.

Even though Ginger was the glamorous movie star, Wells was a real-life beauty queen who represented Nevada in the 1959 Miss America pageant.

She later had to beat out 350 other actresses to win the role of Mary Ann.

Wells embraced that legacy.

She presented Sandra Bullock with a coconut cream pie at the premiere of the film "Gravity" to honor their shared experience of being stranded.

She was also an animal activist, who won awards for her work supporting an elephant sanctuary.

Wells' death leaves Tina Louise, who played Ginger, as the last surviving cast member of the iconic TV show.